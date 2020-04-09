IHIT identifies victim in Surrey shooting homicide

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot and killed outside of a Surrey home, police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in the April 7 shooting death outside of a Surrey home.

Pritpal Singh, 21, was found shot and killed outside a home in the 8800-block of 138A Street at 12:43 a.m., IHIT said in a release Thursday (April 9).

The investigation is ongoing, with IHIT continuing to work with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.

IHIT said investigators are “working to determine a motive,” but the incident “is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland conflict.”

The morning of the shooting, Surrey RCMP said the incident was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is the fifth report of shots fired in 2020. It is second homicide of 2020 and the first fatal shooting of the year in Surrey.



