The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in the April 7 shooting. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

IHIT identifies victim in Surrey shooting homicide

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot and killed outside of a Surrey home, police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in the April 7 shooting death outside of a Surrey home.

Pritpal Singh, 21, was found shot and killed outside a home in the 8800-block of 138A Street at 12:43 a.m., IHIT said in a release Thursday (April 9).

READ ALSO: One man dead after overnight shooting in Surrey, April 7, 2020

The investigation is ongoing, with IHIT continuing to work with the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.

IHIT said investigators are “working to determine a motive,” but the incident “is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland conflict.”

The morning of the shooting, Surrey RCMP said the incident was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This is the fifth report of shots fired in 2020. It is second homicide of 2020 and the first fatal shooting of the year in Surrey.

2020: Shots fired
Infogram

2020: Homicides
Infogram


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

Surrey’s Walter van Halst sits down for an informal ‘virtual’ coffee to discuss education’s current new reality

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

IHIT identifies victim in Surrey shooting homicide

Pritpal Singh, 21, was shot and killed outside of a Surrey home, police say

Fraser Health doctors thank Henry, Lee for steady hands, compassionate messages

Letter a ‘unanimous show of support’

33-storey Whalley highrise, first of three phases, moves to public hearing

Councillors raise concerns about school overcrowding, green roofs

COVID-19 death toll reaches 50 in B.C., while daily case count steadies

B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462

Cancellations of plant orders prompt advent of pop-up garden shops

A Langley nursery is partnering with local eateries to sell 40 acres of veggie plants and flowers

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

B.C.’s top doctor details prescription for safe long weekend

Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show

BC SPCA seeks help for abandoned German shepherd puppies

Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19

March job losses just ‘a tiny snapshot’ of full impact of COVID-19: B.C. professor

Some sectors and demographics likely to be hardest hit

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Most Read