Edmonton's Tanner Krupa, 29, was found dead in a Newton alley in August 2017.

IHIT hunting in Edmonton for clues to 2017 Surrey homicide

Tanner Krupa, 19 was found dead in an alley in August 2017, in the 6900-block of 127A Street

Homicide investigators suspect someone in Edmonton has important information concerning the death of a teen from that Alberta city in Surrey in 2017.

Tanner Krupa, 19, from Edmonton was found dead in a Surrey alley in August 2017, in the 6900-block of 127A Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted on Thursday afternoon that it “has learned there may be those with important info about the case currently in Edmonton.”

Last year Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT said police learned that a “group of males” was involved in an “altercation” that led to Tanner’s death.

“Investigators believe some of the males in the group did not participate in the assault but were bystanders with first-hand information about what happened to Tanner,” he said.


