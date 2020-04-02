Anna Queen Chao and her sons Davy and Mike Hao (inset, left to right) were found dead following a March 26, 2019 crash in South Surrey. (File photo)

IHIT, coroner investigations into March 2019 deaths of South Surrey mother and sons continue

No further suspects sought, IHIT confirms

One year after the shocking deaths of a South Surrey mother and her two sons were discovered following a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion, officials have yet to close the homicide and coroner’s investigations.

READ MORE: Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed this week that no further investigation is being done into the March 26, 2019 deaths of Anna Queena Chao and her sons Davy and Mike Hao.

“All parties involved were found dead in the crash including the suspect,” Jang said.

The file may not be officially closed yet, however, as “we may be waiting on reports and other things from partners.”

The deaths of Chao and her sons became the subject of an IHIT investigation after officers responding to the crash scene deemed the scenario suspicious. A second scene – a Rosemary Heights house that neighbours said the three deceased called home – was also part of the investigation.

A young man identified by neighbours as one of the three deceased left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy.

“So this is my last post…” he wrote. “Please don’t believe what they demonized me into. I hope you all have wonderful lives, I’ll miss you all <3, take care of yourself and each other please.”

READ MORE: 'I'll miss you all' – Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

Police were alerted to the crash about 15 minutes later.

BC Coroners’ Service spokesman Andy Watson told Peace Arch News early last month and again this week that investigations into the three deaths remain open, and it’s unclear as to when that may change.

“So many different factors can come into play so we never speculate on timelines,” Watson said. “We won’t be able to move forward with our investigation until IHIT concludes – there could be other concurrent processes impacted by that as well, so our process will still take some time.”


