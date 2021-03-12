On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

IHIT called in after woman dies following assault in New Westminster

Andywele Mullings, 42, is tentatively charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon

Homicide investigators have been called in following the death of a woman who was assaulted earlier this month at a New Westminster home.

It happened at around 1 p.m., March 2 inside a residence on Princess Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

That same afternoon 42-year-old Andywele Mullings was arrested on charges including one count of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

In their initial statements, police said they believed the man and woman knew each other.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed the victim had died of her injuries and that it would be taking over the conduct of the case.

The victim’s family is on receiving help from New Westminster Police Department’s victim assistance unit, authorities said in a March 11 press release.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultIHITmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey mom’s waffle-finding mission for fussy son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure
Next story
Canada to receive 1 million Pfizer doses per week to May 10: Trudeau

Just Posted

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
Surrey mom’s waffle-finding mission for fussy son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

Left to right: Sajan Kooner, Maxwell Newsome, Adam Deleeuw, Jaxon Bruce, and Kareem El-Sheikh started an online soccer training school called MAJK Training. (Submitted)
Kids make ‘MAJK’ at Cloverdale Athletic Park

MAJK Training team creates drills ‘to inspire others and bring positivity’

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judge to deliver verdict in Travis Selje case on April 22

Rituraj Grewal is accused of criminal negligence causing death in crash that killed Surrey teen

Museum of Surrey curator Colleen Sharpe examines footage from the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906. The footage and a replica San Fran street car are part of a new museum exhibition on earthquakes. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
Shake Up: Earthquake exhibit opens at Cloverdale’s Museum of Surrey

Museum’s latest exhibition examines earthquakes and earthquake history

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT called in after woman dies following assault in New Westminster

Andywele Mullings, 42, is tentatively charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard
Spuzzum First Nation credits relationship with Hope RCMP in probe of missing woman

Hobart said police treated land, people with respect

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Kelowna, Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Colleen Findlay’s killer, Jeremy Wade Vojkovic, has been denied parole. (Pixabay)
Parole Board denies release for Lower Mainland man who murdered at 15

Maple Ridge mother of three was killed by teen in 2002

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

Most Read