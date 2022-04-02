The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

IHIT called in after Surrey shooting victim dies in hospital

Police say 48-year-old man shot inside a residence

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital.

The 48-year-old man, who was shot inside a residence in Whalley, was transported to hospital and “despite live-saving efforts he did not survive,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinny in a release about nine hours after the shooting.

IHIT has now taken over the investigation.

It was at 2:27 p.m. that police were called to the 12600-block of 97 Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said two “two suspects fled the scene on bikes and police quickly flooded the area.”

She added officers were abe to track the suspects and they were taken into custody and arrested.

READ ALSO: 2 bike-riding suspects caught in Surrey after man shot at Whalley home, sent to hospital, April 1, 2022

Traffic was closed in both directions along 97 Avenue, between 126 and 128 streets, as officers canvassed the area.

— With files from Tom Zillich

2022 – Shootings/Homicides
Infogram

IHITsurrey rcmp

Previous story
UPDATE: Surrey shooting victim dies, IHIT called in
Next story
Regional districts want more disaster funding from Emergency Management B.C.

Just Posted

Pickleball player Greg Grasher at South Surrey Recreation Centre in 2017. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey pickleball, hockey tourneys get most Sport Tourism Grants among first bids for 2022

Police and ambulance vehicles in 12600-block of 97 Avenue in Surrey on Friday afternoon, April 1. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Surrey shooting victim dies, IHIT called in

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
IHIT called in after Surrey shooting victim dies in hospital

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a police officer shot a suspect in the area of 142A Street and 87A Avenue following an attempted robbery. The man later died in hospital. (Image: Google Street View)
Surrey RCMP officer shoots and kills suspect during early morning chase