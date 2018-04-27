RCMP canine unit searches for evidence along 12 Avenue Thursday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

Police investigating the death of a man found on 12 Avenue in South Surrey Thursday afternoon want to speak with social-media “tipsters” who reported hearing gunshots in the area.

“We need to find out who these tipsters are, it’s vital to the investigation,” Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told reporters late Thursday, in an interview outside of the Surrey RCMP detachment.

“I’m asking those people who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in that area… you need to please come forward and speak with us.”

Surrey RCMP were alerted to a body in the 18700-block of 12 Avenue around 3:30 p.m. April 26. A witness at the scene described seeing a body “covered in a white sheet” in the middle of the road.

Shortly after, a report of a vehicle burning on 28 Avenue, between 184 and 188 streets, just east of East Kensington Elementary, came in.

Roads in both areas were immediately cordoned off.

Jang said the man’s death was deemed suspicious, and that police do not believe it was random. As well, police suspect a link between it and the vehicle fire.

“At this point, we believe that the two incidents may be related and our investigators have taken steps to secure both scenes for careful analysis.”

Investigators were expected to be at both scenes overnight collecting evidence.

Jang said the vehicle found on 28 Avenue was “burned right down to the frame” and that police will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance that may help identify the people or vehicles involved.

Police will also be reviewing reports of other suspicious activities in the area.

“That’s definitely one of the things that we are going to look into,” Jang said. “We’re going to look into all the previous police files associated to that area. If there are any suspicious vehicles, especially recently, that frequented the area, we’re going to find out about it.”

As of Friday morning, the victim’s identity and cause of death had not been publicly disclosed.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Police investigate on 28 Avenue, where a car fire was reported between 184 and 188 streets Thursday afternoon. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Surrey RCMP respond to a suspicious death in the 18000-block of 12 Avenue in South Surrey. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Previous story
New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates
Next story
B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Just Posted

Surrey School District maps new catchment areas

Zones are to incorporate the under-construction Grandview Heights Secondary

IHIT appeals for ‘tipsters’ in South Surrey homicide to come forward

Investigation into discovery of man’s body Thursday afternoon continues

Violent crimes in Surrey up nine per cent

This is comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017

VIDEO: IHIT investigating suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

Former BC Green party leader Stuart Parker and Surrey resident Dean McGee announce candidacy for Surrey civic election

South Surrey rugby fan shows off dance moves in popular online video

Malcolm Gendall provided Canada Sevens event with memorable moment last month

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

5 to start your day

Police probe suspicious death in Surrey, Abbotsford barn fire displaces 78 workers and more

Most Read