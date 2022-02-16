IHIT appeals for information in ‘targeted’ death of Surrey man

Adrian Golofit, 31, was found dead in his home on Feb. 12, 2021

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is appealing for more information in the “targeted” death of 31-year-old Adrian Golofit in the Clayton neighbourhood last year.

Golofit was found dead in his home in the 19300-block of 66 Avenue by a friend the evening of Feb. 12, IHIT said at the time. Golofit lived in a coach house above a detached garage in a lane just north of 66 Avenue.

Former IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said when officers arrived, they “did a quick survey of the home, and our victim had injuries that were consistent with homicide.”

At the time of the Golofit’s death, IHIT said they didn’t yet know if it was targeted.

Police are now confirming the homicide was “targeted and not random.”

Sgt. David Lee said this comes after a “fulsome review of evidence.”

However, he said Golofit was not known to police and the motive is still being determined.

“The forensic examination has been completed as is the review of electronics found inside the residence,” noted Lee, adding that “several witnesses” have provided an account of Golofit’s activities.

“This, along with forensic and technological evidence has identified additional avenues for follow-up.”

Lee added the information is “painting a clearer picture of what may have transpired.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

