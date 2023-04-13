ICU expansion ‘urgent’ – Peace Arch Hospital Foundation chair

A recent presentation to Surrey council by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation board chair Grant Turnbull and executive director Stephanie Beck updated progress on accomplishments at the hospital – but also highlighted needs and challenges. (File photo)

The “urgent need” for an expanded intensive care unit, more support for the maternity unit and the necessity of boosting general health for all ages were among topics of Peace Arch Hospital board chair Grant Turnbull in a presentation to a recent Surrey council-in committee meeting.

He and foundation executive director Stephanie Beck spoke at the April 3 meeting to update council on progress at the hospital.

Beck pointed out that, currently, approximately 80 per cent of those using PAH services are Surrey residents.

She also noted that the hospital serves a local health area – extending from the Langley border out to Crescent Beach and from the US border up to Highway 10 – that encompasses some 120,000 individuals.

Recently opened facilities at Peace Arch Hospital represent a $48.5 million contribution by the community through the PAH Foundation, which also continues to provide $2 million each year in medical equipment, research, staff education and special projects for the hospital, Beck said.

But that’s only part of the picture, council heard, as Turnbull went on to highlight future projects and the foundation’s other mandate, to promote a healthy community outside of the hospital campus.

Turnbull said a new master site plan is being prepared for the hospital by Fraser Health, expected at the end of April or the beginning of May, that will define 10 years of clinical needs and growth for the campus.

“Regardless of that, we’re already doing a bunch of things,” he said.

“Our most urgent need in the hospital today is the ICU (intensive care unit) – this was identified in the master concept plan 10 years ago as a critical situation and it’s even more so today, especially after the new ER and OR opened a few years ago,” he said.

Turnbull said the most recent plan indicated the hospital would require 16 treatment spaces; the hospital currently has seven, with a lot of temporary measures still in place that were created during COVID-19 to keep the ICU operating.

“It’s in desperate need of redevelopment and we’re working now with Fraser Health to make that happen,” he said.

“We also understand that the new Cloverdale hospital will not have an ICU – if you combine that with the huge growth in our community in the Darts Hill and Grandview Heights area, we expect to see 10,000 to 15,000 new residents in that part of Surrey over the next five years…many of whom will use our Peace Arch Hospital.”

Turnbull said short-term measures have kept the hospital’s maternity unit open, despite widely-reported community fears, a year ago, that it would close.

“But there is definitely a shortage of maternity spaces within Surrey and our neighbourhood as well,” he said.

“It continues to be a point of discussion with Fraser Health in support of recruitment and retention of pediatricians…that’s the fundamental issue that has to be tackled and we have made good progress on that.”

He noted that a rapid-access pediatric clinic opened recently, on the same floor as the maternity unit, which is now operating three days a week.

“We’re also working on a pediatric observation unit in the hospital to accomodate children requiring longer care of six to 24 hours,” he said.

“The medical imaging campaign is underway – we’re putting in a new MRI, a fluoroscopy unit, X-ray, a digital mammography unit, a gamma camera and three ultrasounds. It’s a $10 million-plus project that the foundation is supporting; it also involves a lot of renovations to the hospital to put all of this equipment in.”

Turnbull said the hospital is about to undertake a new upgrade to the production kitchen and cafeteria in the hospital, for which a feasibility study has been completed, with funding from the foundation, and the foundation is working closely with Fraser Health to get the final approval on the project.

Turnbull also described the foundation’s preventative measures to promote a healthy community, which began in 2012.

“We are leading the movement to help White Rock and South Surrey be the healthiest community possible by supporting projects and initiatives targeting mental, emotional and physical health,” he said.

“The practice of being unhealthy and inactive costs our healthcare system significant dollars every year (estimates are upwards of $5 billion) and increases everyone’s recovery time and length of stay when they do have to go into hospital…that inactivity covers all age groups.”

Children and youth are not meeting guidelines for physical activity, resulting in shorter life-spans “for the first time in modern history,” he said, “due to diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis.”

“This has all only been made worse by the pandemic, as we know.”

He said the foundation has partnered with an organization called Sport for Life to spearhead an all-ages ‘movement for life’ campaign, which addresses “physical literacy” in the community.

“This is a $625,000, seven-year investment for the foundation, and we are the only hospital foundation supporting such a preventative and upstream health care program in Canada.”

Among other recipients of foundation funding are the Generations Playground and the Horst and Emmy Centre for Active Living at Centennial Park, and also the South Surrey Athletic Park, as well as grants to other support organizations.



