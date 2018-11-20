ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

ICBC is warning drivers and pedestrians of the high numbers of crashes in mall parking lots during the holiday season (Wikimedia Commons)

ICBC is reminding holiday shoppers to be especially careful in the upcoming weeks as the shopping season also marks a high season for parking lot accidents.

Across the province in 2017 there were approximately 150,000 crashes in parking lots, which resulted in 5,400 injuries. This averages out to about 200 crashes per parking lot.

While most crashes are at low speeds and only result in vehicle damage, the aftermath can result in an onslaught of headaches from ICBC claims, and pose potential danger to pedestrians.

Most accidents happen in December, on Fridays and Saturdays between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

ICBC is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for busy shoppers on foot, and recommends parking farther away from a mall entrance if possible, and to park their cars facing out to limit blind spots.

It also ask drivers not to block traffic as they wait to pick someone up, to pay attention to the directional arrows and stop signs and– as one ice princess famously sang– just to “let it go” when it comes to fighting with another driver over a parking spot.

