ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

After a four-month break, B.C. residents will once again be able to book a road test in July.

On Tuesday (July 7), the Insurance Corp. of B.C. laid out the details of its “phased” reopening plan.

Health-care workers and first responders who need a licence for work will have priority access and can call 1-800-950-1498 to determine if they qualify and to book.

Motorcycle and recreational trailer tests will begin first, starting up again on Wednesday, with Class 5 and 7 road tests starting up as of July 20. Drivers who had their tests cancelled between March 17 and 30 will get priority and should expect a call from ICBC this week.

All other customers are asked to book online if possible as phone lines will be busy as tests start up again. The auto insurer began taking appointments for commercial road tests and knowledge tests in June.

For drivers that cancelled their insurance during the height of the pandemic, ICBC is warning that their policies might not cost the same when they are reinstated.

“Policy cost changes could happen because of a number of factors, such as converting to the new insurance system, at fault claims or optional rate changes,” ICBC said in a statement. “However, customers may be experiencing these price changes earlier than they normally would have because of the cancellation.”

The auto insurer sad that drivers who receive higher policy costs when they reinsure won’t see an increase until their former insurance expiry dates.

“ICBC will be identifying these customers in the coming weeks and automatically mailing them a cheque,” the auto insurer said.

