‘I didn’t trust my eyes’: Surrey resident wins $95K in recent Lotto 6/49

A Surrey woman is celebrating after winning $95,000 from the March 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Olena Akusova said she couldn’t believe was she was seeing when the amount of $95,174.70 flashed across the screen when she checked her ticket.

Akusova said she bought the ticket from the Shoppers Drug Mart on 200th Street in Langley, which is where she also checked the ticket and found out the good news.

“I saw the amount across the screen … I didn’t trust my eyes and had to check again,” she said. “I didn’t think it was true and thought I had made a mistake and asked the retailer to check.”



