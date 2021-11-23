Highway 7 between Agassiz and Mission has been congested throughout the day as the roadway opens up after last week’s landslide. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Mission has been congested throughout the day as the roadway opens up after last week’s landslide. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Hwy. 7 congested west of Agassiz as cleanup continues

Highway between Agassiz and Hope remains restricted

The Lougheed Highway is gradually returning to normal.

Following last week’s major mudslide and floods, there are no longer restrictions on travel west of Agassiz (through the Mount Woodside/Harrison Mills area) between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road. However, there have been multiple reports of congestion and continued road work along Highway 7 from Agassiz onward with some saying it took between three to four hours to reach Mission from Agassiz, a trip that would normally take under an hour.

Traffic between Agassiz and Hope remains restricted to essential travel only. Checkpoints remain in place and travel restrictions are enforced.

In any case, drivers are advised to driver to conditions and continue to watch for road crews.

The Ministry of Transportation states essential travel includes:

  • Transporting essential goods and supplies (fuel, food, water, etc.)
  • Transporting livestock or agricultural products
  • Returning to a farm to care for animals
  • Responding to search and rescue and other emergency operations
  • Urgent medical treatments
  • Transporting essential personnel
  • Highway repair and maintenance
  • Returning to your principal home
  • Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people
  • Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

The District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency.

Stay connected to The Observer for the latest highway and flood information.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHope

Previous story
B.C. CDC stops posting COVID flight exposures ahead of vaccine mandate for travellers
Next story
Fundraiser launched for B.C. couple whose home was swept down Nicola River

Just Posted

Imogen Paul is crowned U15 Canadian National Irish Dance Champion. (Photo submitted: Jacquelyn Del Bianco Hardychuk)
Local dancers win big at Irish Dance competitions in Alberta

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

A business on the 1400-block of Stayte Road had to fix its front door Tuesday after an attempted break-and-enter. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Tipped off to suspicious activity, White Rock RCMP stop series of break-and-enters

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary