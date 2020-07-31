Instagram screenshot.

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Arnold Falk, the husband of Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk, has apologized for his “All Lives Matter” comment after facing a social-media backlash for initially defending it.

His apology says he “misunderstood the phrase to be a statement of equality,” and now understands it’s “offensive and used to diminish the importance of black people’s struggle for equality.”

“I in no way intended to invalidate the specific concerns affecting the BIPOC community and regret that my post came across that way,” Falk wrote through the Tanglebank Instagram account. “Too many black lives have been lost and this needs to stop.

“I am truly sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

His original “All Lives Matter” comment was made on a Downtown Abbotsford Business Association Instagram post expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The comment was made through the account of Tanglebank, the local restaurant that he and his wife co-own.

RELATED: Husband of Abbotsford Coun. Falk upset ‘All Lives Matter’ comment was deleted

“Let’s treat people with respect and dignity no matter what colour or gender they are. Treat people the way you want to be treated and let’s stop the BS,” the comment reads.

A screenshot of the comment was discovered and shared by University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) instructor Sharn Kaur Sandhra.

The Downtown Abbotsford Instagram account deleted his comment, which upset Falk, and he defended his use of the phrase.

He initially said he didn’t think the comment would hurt his wife politically, but in his apology he makes it clear the comment only speaks for himself and not “the City of Abbotsford, the Mayor, my wife Brenda, or her colleagues on council.”

“Responsibility for my actions lies with me and it is mine to bear,” he said. “Additionally, I’d like to extend an apology to the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association.”

Falk says he will try and learn from the experience.

The Tanglebank Instagram account has since blocked dozens of people, and has now barred other users from commenting on posts. The Tanglebank Twitter account, along with Brenda Falk’s account were deleted after they also blocked numerous other accounts.

The Abbotsford Downtown Business Association drew criticism for deleting the comment, citing it detracts from their mandate as an organization, instead of speaking out and explaining why the comment was wrong.

Abbotsford City Hall

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds
Next story
National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Just Posted

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

White Rock woman crocheting ‘ear savers’ for frontline workers

Lois Millman said mandate of Canada-wide effort to help has expanded

Warrant extended Canada-wide for man charged in relation to kidnapping, assault in Surrey

Dyllan Petrin released on ‘strict court ordered conditions’; removed electronic monitoring bracelet

Social distancing on Marine Drive comes under council scrutiny

Councillors say some restaurants are ‘constant offenders’

Surrey school district anticipates ‘full return’ for elementary students: superintendent

Larger high schools could prove to be a challenge for full-time attendance, Tinney says

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

TransLink report details potential improvements to Metro Vancouver bus speed

The assessment claims that the implementation of these changes could save transit users up to 10 minutes a day in travel.

Most Read