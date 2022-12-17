Husband charged with second-degree murder in relation to the Dec. 7 fatal stabbing in Newton

Navinder Gill of Surrey was arrested at the scene of a fatal stabbing of his wife Harpreet Kaur Gill on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A man has been charged in connection to the Dec. 7 stabbing of Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, in Newton.

Navinder Gill, 40, the victim’s husband, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 7, Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the stabbing at 9:22 p.m., in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, police say.

Navinder Gill was arrested at the scene and was later released while Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) gathered evidence.

Gill was arrested again on Thursday (Dec. 15), and then on Friday (Dec. 16), he was charged.

READ MORE: Surrey stabbing victim identified

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, spokesman for the IHIT, held a press conference Friday (Dec. 9).

“The suspect and the victim had no negative police contact in the past.”



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

stabbingSurrey