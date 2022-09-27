Hurricane Ian forces NASA to delay Artemis I moon mission again

NASA has been forced to pull its Artemis I moon rocket off the launch pad as Hurricane Ian approaches.

According to NASA, the rocket will be moved back into its engineering workshop to protect it from the storm. Hurricane Ian is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to make landfall in Florida on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Meteorologists have forecast high winds and heavy rain for the Kennedy Space Center.To protect the multi-billion-dollar rocket, NASA plans to use a massive tractor known as the Crawler Transporter to slowly haul it back into the Vehicle Assembly Building. The decision will likely push the rocket’s maiden flight back to November, the latest in a number of delays since its was initially supposed to launch at the end of August.

NASA’s Artemis mission is the first in a series of missions meant to return humans to the surface of the moon. The initial uncrewed flight will be a safety demonstration of the ship’s hardware.The next scheduled launch will carry astronauts on a loop around the moon in 2024. In late 2025, the Artemis-III mission is scheduled to return astronauts to the lunar surface.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NASAScience

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northwest B.C. teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus
Next story
Judges says Greater Victoria School Board lacked authority to suspend trustees

Just Posted

Employees leave the Clayton Community Centre in January, 2021. The community centre recently won yet another design award. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Community Centre wins another award

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus lit in orange to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Submitted photo: KPU)
Surrey buildings turn orange for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau, at the organization’s Toy Depot a couple of years ago. (File photo)
‘Early Christmas miracle’ needed by Surrey charity desperate for Toy Depot space

Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo)
Newton house fire sends three to hospital for smoke inhalation

Pop-up banner image