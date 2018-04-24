Hundreds attend Surrey vigil for Indian girl allegedly raped, killed

Organizers to send a letter to the Prime Minister of India demanding eight-year-old girl’s rapists be brought to justice

Hundreds attend a vigil for a young Indian girl allegedly killed and raped. The event was held at Surrey’s Holland Park on April 19. (Photos submitted)

Hundreds attended a Surrey vigil for an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed in India, an incident that has spurred international outrage.

The event, hosted by BC Global Girl Power Foundation, was held on Thursday, April 19 at Holland Park.

According to a release, the purpose of the vigil was to “demand justice for Asifa Bano, an eight-year-old who was brutally raped, tortured and murdered in Kathua Village in India” and to “focus the attention of the global communities and the government of India towards the increasing rate of rapes and crimes against women in Indian subcontinent.”

Organizers say they have written a letter to the Prime Minister of India, which vigil attendees signed, in addition to sending messages demanding her rapists be brought to justice.

“We had over 500 people join us from the community in this peaceful vigil,” Lucky Gill with BC Global Girl Power Foundation told the Now-Leader in an email. “Thousands of people signed (the petition).”

The group also had a table set up at the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Parade on April 21.

Organizers say thousands more signed their petition that day.

“Every voice echoed to make it a safer, peaceful and encouraging world for women and children,” states a post on Global Girl Power’s Facebook page. “Men,women, youth and children came in large numbers to the #globalgirlpower stall to discuss the need of the hour of stern actions. Become a change maker today!”