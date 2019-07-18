Hundial the latest councillor to split from McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Councillor says the mayor dissolving the public safety committee was the ‘final straw’ for him

Another member of Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition has split from the party.

In a release, Councillor Jack Hundial said the mayor dissolving the public safety committee on July 15 was the “final straw” for him.

“I will be joining my fellow colleagues and sitting as an independent,” he said, referring to councillors Steven Pettigrew and Brenda Locke, who have also split from the party over what they see as lack of public consultation and involvement.

According to Hundial, the Mayor’s Office “turned to old style party politics where elected councillors were expected to nod their heads in agreement. It didn’t even come close to resembling the coalition that I was promised when I joined the SSC.”

Hundial said he “started this journey with the support of the public as an independent, well before the SCC restarted in 2018. I will continue to serve the public as an independent Councillor.”

Hundial, a former police officer, also voiced his increasing displeasure with a lack of community input into the city’s Police Transition Plan.

“My main priority is working towards ensuring a safer Surrey for everyone,” he said in the release. “We can make it happen, but it should be a community project, with community input. The mayor has not been open to public input. The report that he sent to Minister Farnworth was directed and produced from the Mayors office, with Vancouver Police. I am sure Vancouver would not accept less police officers for more money, why should Surrey?”

He said when he joined McCallum’s team, he and those who voted for him assumed he would be involved in shaping the city’s public safety plan. Hundial also credited his experience as a career police officer with helping McCallum’s coalition win at the polls.

“After the election, things changed,” he said. “Since elected, I have had only one 30 minute meeting with the mayor on public safety where he stated that he was not interested in my input.”

Not having that credibility recognized by the Mayor’s Office is “more than disappointing,” says Hundial.

Hundial says the mayor’s election promise to deliver a new municipal force for a 10 per cent increase is had led to “sacrificing both the quality of the programs we have and the number of police officers that we have today. This will make Surrey less safe. This is the opposite of what people want.”

According to Hundial, the policing plan was “rushed through,” “not well thought out” and did not have a “proper independent third party feasibility study.”

Hundial pointed to recent changes to the RCMP Service Level Agreement that permit local Police Committees with provincially appointed residents, just as a municipal police board.

“Surrey can now have its own local police board with the RCMP,” he noted.

Remaining on the mayor’s coalition are Allison Patton, Laurie Guerra and Mandeep Nagra.

The Now-Leader has contacted the Mayor’s Office for comment.

