New Humboldt Broncos coach and General Manger Nathan Oystrick sits for a portrait inside the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., Tuesday, July, 3, 2018.Kayle Neis / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his junior hockey team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after a deadly crash in the spring.

Nathan Oystrick, who was hired as the coach and general manager in July, says the Saskatchewan team wants to be an advocate for change.

Seatbelt use on buses has been in the spotlight since April when a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured.

The parents of several players who died have called for mandatory seatbelt use on all team buses since the crash.

At least one other team in southern Alberta has taken up the challenge after its head coach suggested they make it a habit to wear their seatbelts on the team bus.

All of the coaches and at least half of the players on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women’s rugby team are buckling up.

Related: Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Related: Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP officer says police need to develop trusting relationships
Next story
Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Just Posted

Kids to learn code, how to shoot YouTube videos at new Cloverdale learning centre

Level UP will offer video and animation, coding, and game design classes

Cloverdale firefighters free crow from precarious perch

Crow flies off unharmed after some help from Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8

VIDEO: 30,000 comic books to be auctioned in Surrey

Private owner’s collection sold at Able company’s warehouse in Newton

Senior Delta police officer suspended pending investigation of interactions with young woman

The officer has been off the job since late August while Saanich Police look into the matter

Surrey Safe Coalition targets Rosemary Heights development

Coalition says it will nix proposal for 278 townhouses and 23 single-family homes

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

Most Read