Operation No More saw members of the Victoria Police Department’s special victims unit meet girls believed to be involved in human trafficking at a local hotel. Officers offered the girls help and other resources. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff) White Rock council voted unanimously to provide a letter of support to Cathy Peters of the Be Amazing campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of the human trafficking problem in B.C. (File photo)

Operation No More saw members of the Victoria Police Department’s special victims unit meet girls believed to be involved in human trafficking at a local hotel. Officers offered the girls help and other resources. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff) White Rock council voted unanimously to provide a letter of support to Cathy Peters of the Be Amazing campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of the human trafficking problem in B.C. (File photo)

Human trafficking on city’s doorstep campaigner warns White Rock council

Cathy Peters of Be Amazing gains support for bid to end exploitation

The problem of human trafficking is not remote – it’s right on our doorstep, according to Cathy Peters of the Be Amazing Campaign.

Peters attended the March 29 online meeting of White Rock council to ask for support and to share her message that more needs to be done to stop human sex trafficking, sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking in B.C.

“Human trafficking, or sexual exploitation for the purposes of prostitution, is the fastest-growing crime in the world – and it’s here,” Peters told council.

“It is recruiting, transporting, transferring, receiving, holding, concealing, harbouring or exercising control over a person for the purpose of exploiting them,” she said. “The key word is exploitation – this is modern-day slavery.”

Council unanimously endorsed a motion from Coun. Anthony Manning that it write a letter of support for Peters that would be copied to South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and area MLAs Stephanie Cadieux and Trevor Halford.

Peters, who has been campaigning in support of better enforcement and understanding of the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act since it became federal law in 2014, said there are actions the city can take to guard against trafficking in the White Rock and South Surrey area.

READ ALSO: Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem

READ ALSO: Federal committee to examine human trafficking in Canada

“Train your business licensing managers what to look for when granting business licences,” she said.

“Unregistered massage and body-rub parlours, nail spas, holistic health centres, day spas, modeling agencies, tattoo parlours, escort services, cheap bars and hotels, men’s clubs, Air BNBs, vacation cabin rentals, strip clubs, organized crime clubhouses and truck stops can all be typical covers for sex trafficking.”

Peters noted that White Rock’s close proximity to the U.S. border also makes it “vulnerable.”

In regard to hotels and motels, Peters pointed out that Ontario – as part of its measures to curb sex trafficking – is “mandating registration of every guest that is actually in the room.”

She said that B.C., generally is falling behind other areas of Canada in both enforcement of federal law and raising awareness through education.

“Public awareness in B.C. is completely lacking,” she said, also charging that “the media has a pro-sex industry narrative that is very difficult to counter – they call it sex work. It’s not work, it’s exploitation.”

Peters offered some chilling statistics as part of her presentation to council.

The average age of recruitment into the sex industry is 13 years old, she said, and “much younger for Indigenous girls.”

Some 54 per cent of victims are Indigenous, she noted. “They are severely over-represented in the sex industry, which is the worst form of systemic racism in the country.”

Some 82 per cent of those involved in prostitution have a history of childhood sexual abuse or incest, 72 per cent live with complex PTSD , 86 per cent have housing needs, 82 per cent need drug rehabilitation, she said.

Of those involved in prostitution, 95 per cent want to leave, she added. “It is not a choice – it is not a job.”

Peters, a North Vancouver resident, said she has been raising awareness about sexual exploitation – specifically that involving children – in communities, and at every political level and police jurisdiction, throughout B.C.

Peters said the federal act targets demand by criminalizing the buyer of sex, while recognizing the seller of sex, usually a female, is a victim and is not criminalized. It also puts in place exit strategies to assist victims out of the sex trade, she noted.

“We don’t do any of these things very well at all in B.C.,” she said. “This law focuses on the source of the harm, the buyers of sex and the profiteers.”

Peters said both Toronto and Vancouver have acquired a reputation as “global sex tourism hot-spots” while Canada is known as a “child sex tourism destination – and the public do not know that.”

Peters added that, in the sex industry, “children is where the money is, fueled by the internet, where most of the luring is taking place,” noting that pornography creates the market for commercially-paid sex.

“Men and boys are the buyers of sex, and the key to ending exploitation.”

Other contributing factors, she said, are globalization, unregulated technology, limited law enforcement and, so far, very little prevention education.

Canada has a new national human trafficking hotline number Peters said – 1-833-900-1010 – and provincially there is a number (604-660-5199) and email (octip@gov.bc.ca) to report the crime.

Victims can also access help through 1-800-563-0808 or VictimLinkBC@bc21


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockHuman trafficking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Holding on during stock market roller-coaster was key to success, experts say
Next story
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP arrested Clayton Heights woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Clayton woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

An “Ideas Box” greets residents outside the entrance to the city’s first public consultation meeting, on Surrey’s policing transition, at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on May 23, 2019. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
ZYTARUK: The Surrey Police Service really needs to get its act together

Credibility is like sweet water in the desert, held in cupped hands. Open your fingers, and it spills onto the sand, gone forever

Sheba, 16, wandered out of her family’s Ocean Park yard at approximately 8:30 p.m. Despite extensive searches in the days since, she has still not been located. (Contributed photos)
Community effort underway to locate senior dog missing in South Surrey

With no new leads, search for nearly blind and quite deaf dog ‘at a standstill’

Lung transplant recipient Larry Worfolk, right, with his 11-year-old grandson, Joshua. (submitted photo)
‘Take two minutes’: Surrey lung transplant recipient encourages organ donation, as he’s done

Green Shirt Day is April 7, in honour of Humboldt hockey player

Christian Fitzgerald and his Surrey Eagles teammates scored a 5-1 win over the Coquitlam Express Friday, in the opening game of the BCHL’s 2021 hub season. (Damon James photo)
Surrey Eagles derail Express to win first game of BCHL’s ‘hub season’

Eagles followed up with 5-2 loss to Powell River Kings Sunday in Burnaby

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the third round of a shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Most Read