Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after Quesnel RCMP discovered human remains in rural area 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Hwy on May 6.

Foul play is suspected after human remains were discovered this week in a rural area west of Quesnel, according to police.

The Quesnel RCMP, major crime unit and BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains were discovered approximately 40 kilometres west of the city, near the Nazko highway, on Wednesday (May 6).

Police have been investigating the missing persons case of 33 year-old Louis Korkowski who was last seen Monday (May 4) on the west side of Quesnel. On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release asking the public to assist them in locating Korkowski and what they referred to as “two vehicles of interest.”

“We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity,” RCMP spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, said.

“We recognize there are many questions and wishes for us to confirm whether or not these are the remains of the man, recently reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP. Our priority at this time is to confirm identity and then to speak with the man’s family.”

Quesnel police, along with a member of the Police Dog Section from Prince George, discovered the human remains at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 6, while officers were following up on information related to Korkowski.

“Extensive resources are being devoted to this investigation to ensure public safety,” stated Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Investigators are seeking any information leading up to this man’s death and are asking witnesses to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

