Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit has been called in after human remains were discovered near Tofino.

RCMP Sgt. Todd Pebernat said officials found the remains on Sunday during a structure fire investigation in the area of Warn Bay, about a 90-minute drive from Tofino.

The RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard and BC Coroners Service assisted with the body’s retrieval.

The cause and identity of the deceased are still under investigation.

READ MORE: Investigation into fatal camper fire near Ucluelet continues

READ MORE: Fire kills woman and two dogs near Ucluelet


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Phase-in’ process proposed to better introduce townhomes, students to Clayton area
Next story
Six arrested at Maple Ridge’s tent city

Just Posted

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair to return to Cloverdale this spring

Popular kids and pet fair will return to the fairgrounds on April 13, 14

‘Phase-in’ process proposed to better introduce townhomes, students to Clayton area

166 townhouses proposed for Clayton would be released in ‘phases’

Wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Delta to address inclusion and services for LGBTQ community

LGBTQ advocate’s proposed initiatives referred to city’s new liveability committee

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Six arrested at Maple Ridge’s tent city

Police, firefighters and bylaw officers were enforcing a court injunction granted to the city

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

5 to start your day

High winds expected, a gun threat made on social media, and more

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Most Read