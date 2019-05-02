The Oliver RCMP and Major Crimes Unit are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a burned truck outside of Oliver on May 1. The identity of the victim is still unknown, and the model and type of Ford truck has yet to be determined. (Black Press file photo)

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Human remains were discovered in a burned Ford pick-up truck outside of Oliver on May 1.

According to a release, a crew from the Oliver Fire Department attended the scene at a remote location east of the town to suppress any fire surrounding the vehicle. Oliver RCMP then arrived at approximately 8:40 a.m. and, upon closer inspection, officers found human remains within the vehicle.

It is still unknown who was in the vehicle and what started the blaze. The release states that damage from the fire has prevented officers from positively confirming the model and type of truck, but adds that there is some indication the vehicle was previously stolen from Penticton.

READ ALSO: Oliver mayor will push for tiered approach to RCMP cost increases

Oliver RCMP and the RCMP South East Major Crimes Unit, in addition to the BC Coroners Service and forensic investigators, are leading this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Oliver RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

