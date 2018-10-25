How did the big three mayoral hopefuls fare in Surrey’s town centres?

With mayor-elect Doug McCallum dominating votes in the 2018 Surrey civic election, it leaves one to wonder how he fared in each of the city’s town centres.
McCallum topped the polls in the Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre, but it seems Cloverdale and South Surrey favoured his opponent Bruce Hayne.
Integrity Now’s Hayne, a current councillor who lost his mayoral bid on Oct. 20, received 6,499 votes to McCallum’s 5,243 in Cloverdale. In South Surrey, 6,867 people voted for Hayne, and 5,441 voted for McCallum.
Of 57 polling stations, Hayne topped 16 in Cloverdale and South Surrey (Adam’s Road Elementary, Clayton Heights Secondary, Cloverdale rec centre, Katzie Elementary, Surrey Centre Elementary, East Kensington Elementary, Elgin Hall, Elgin Park Secondary, Jessie Lee Elementary, Ocean Cliff Elementary, Pacific Heights Elementary, Ray Shepherd Elementary, Semiahmoo Secondary, South Meridian Elementary, South Surrey rec centre and Sunnyside Elementary).
Surrey First’s mayoral candidate Tom Gill, meantime, didn’t top a single voting location, while McCallum topped the rest.
In all, McCallum won 45,484 votes to Gill’s 28,473 and Hayne’s 27,951.
Out of an estimated 337, 289 eligible voters in Surrey, 109,791 votes were cast in this election for a voter turnout of 32.5 per cent.
In Surrey’s Nov. 15, 2014 election, 101,588 ballots were cast, making for a 35.3 per cent voter turnout. In that election, McCallum garnered 28,010 votes (or 26.88 per cent) to winner Mayor Linda Hepner’s 50,782 (or 48.73 per cent).
The Now-Leader broke down the 2018 votes, by town centre, to see how each of “the big three” mayoral candidates fared:
NEWTON
McCallum: 15,368
Gill: 8,217
Hayne: 5,213
FLEETWOOD
McCallum: 5,428
Gill: 3,311
Hayne: 3,056
GUILDFORD
McCallum: 5,655
Gill: 3,782
Hayne: 3,353
CLOVERDALE
Hayne: 6,499
McCallum: 5,243
Gill: 3,533
WHALLEY/CITY CENTRE
McCallum: 8,265
Gill: 4,219
Hayne: 2,934
SOUTH SURREY
Hayne: 6,867
McCallum: 5,441
Gill: 5,309
(Note: This excludes hospital mail-in ballots.)
