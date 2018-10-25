How did the big three mayoral hopefuls fare in Surrey’s town centres?

Bruce Hayne lost Surrey’s mayoral race but topped the polls in Cloverdale and South Surrey, while McCallum led in all other communities

With mayor-elect Doug McCallum dominating votes in the 2018 Surrey civic election, it leaves one to wonder how he fared in each of the city’s town centres.

McCallum topped the polls in the Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre, but it seems Cloverdale and South Surrey favoured his opponent Bruce Hayne.

Integrity Now’s Hayne, a current councillor who lost his mayoral bid on Oct. 20, received 6,499 votes to McCallum’s 5,243 in Cloverdale. In South Surrey, 6,867 people voted for Hayne, and 5,441 voted for McCallum.

Of 57 polling stations, Hayne topped 16 in Cloverdale and South Surrey (Adam’s Road Elementary, Clayton Heights Secondary, Cloverdale rec centre, Katzie Elementary, Surrey Centre Elementary, East Kensington Elementary, Elgin Hall, Elgin Park Secondary, Jessie Lee Elementary, Ocean Cliff Elementary, Pacific Heights Elementary, Ray Shepherd Elementary, Semiahmoo Secondary, South Meridian Elementary, South Surrey rec centre and Sunnyside Elementary).

Surrey First’s mayoral candidate Tom Gill, meantime, didn’t top a single voting location, while McCallum topped the rest.

In all, McCallum won 45,484 votes to Gill’s 28,473 and Hayne’s 27,951.

Out of an estimated 337, 289 eligible voters in Surrey, 109,791 votes were cast in this election for a voter turnout of 32.5 per cent.

In Surrey’s Nov. 15, 2014 election, 101,588 ballots were cast, making for a 35.3 per cent voter turnout. In that election, McCallum garnered 28,010 votes (or 26.88 per cent) to winner Mayor Linda Hepner’s 50,782 (or 48.73 per cent).

The Now-Leader broke down the 2018 votes, by town centre, to see how each of “the big three” mayoral candidates fared:

NEWTON

McCallum: 15,368

Gill: 8,217

Hayne: 5,213

FLEETWOOD

McCallum: 5,428

Gill: 3,311

Hayne: 3,056

GUILDFORD

McCallum: 5,655

Gill: 3,782

Hayne: 3,353

CLOVERDALE

Hayne: 6,499

McCallum: 5,243

Gill: 3,533

WHALLEY/CITY CENTRE

McCallum: 8,265

Gill: 4,219

Hayne: 2,934

SOUTH SURREY

Hayne: 6,867

McCallum: 5,441

Gill: 5,309

(Note: This excludes hospital mail-in ballots.)



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

