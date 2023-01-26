A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on October 13, 2016. After 138 years, including two decades in storage, a house post will be returned to a First Naiton in British Columbia from Harvard University. The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on October 13, 2016. After 138 years, including two decades in storage, a house post will be returned to a First Naiton in British Columbia from Harvard University. The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa

House post returning to B.C. First Nation after 138 years, decades in Harvard storage

Post will be exhibited at Museum of Northern B.C. until a museum in the village of Lax Klan is built

A First Nations house post is being returned to its home in British Columbia after 138 years, including spending the last two decades in storage at Harvard University in Massachusetts.

A statement from the Gitxaala Nation on B.C.’s north coast says the house post was acknowledged as the nation’s grizzly bear pole that has been in the care of the Peabody Museum at Harvard.

The nation says a transfer agreement has been signed, with the post expected to arrive in Prince Rupert by March, and a community celebration will be held the next month.

The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917.

The nation says the post will be exhibited at the Museum of Northern B.C. until a museum in the village of Lax Klan is constructed.

House posts are a type of totem pole used to support the beams of a longhouse or could also be situated at the front of a house.

RELATED: Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum

RELATED: Spiritual beliefs of Indigenous people valid grounds for gov’t decisions: Supreme Court

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Making the ER less scary for kids: Peace Arch Hospital doctor enlists help of puppeteer
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Farnworth says more info needed before making decision on Surrey’s policing future

A woman dances as part of the Museum of Surrey’s 2019 Lunar New Year celebration. This year the museum is holding a Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 4. (Image courtesy Museum of Surrey)
Museum of Surrey to host Lunar New Year festival

Arianne (Ari) Adams is the new head coach of the UFV Cascades women’s soccer program in Abbotsford. (Photo: UFV Athletics)
An ‘integral part’ of Surrey United success, Ari Adams exits to coach UFV women’s soccer team

Guest Speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago will explore the history of Surrey’s African diaspora during a virtual chat hosted by the Surrey Archives on Feb. 9. (Image courtesy Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to host virtual talk as part of Black History Month