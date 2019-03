Emergency crews seen racing towards 160 Street and 28 Avenue

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in South Surrey.

Several emergency vehicles were seen racing north on 160 Street from 24 Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

Extensive exterior damage can be seen to a home on the 15800-block of 27 Avenue.

More to come…

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)