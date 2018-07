Fire crews are on scene and traffic is being diverted from the area.

Fire crews are battling a house fire near 112th and 84th in North Delta. (Erin Schulte/Facebook photo)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in North Delta on 84th Avenue near 112th Street.

Delta police spokesperson Melissa Granum said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Fire crews remain on location battling the fully-engulfed structure fire and police have traffic on blocked 84th between 110th and 112th.

Granum said everyone at the house made it out safely. No word yet as to the cause of the fire.

(Video credit: Jervy Manalo/Facebook)

More to come…