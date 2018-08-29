House, towed by truck, knocks out power

Electricity cut to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley

Power went out for nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers when a house took out a power line in Langley early Wednesday morning while it was being moved. Photo courtesy Hannah Howard

A house that was being moved by truck hit a power line in Langley overnight Wednesday, cutting electrical service to nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers.

Eyewitness Hannah Howard, who lives near 96 Avenue and 216 Street, told the Times she was awakened about 1:15 a.m. by what sounded like a car crash.

“Seconds later, I saw sparks and flashes outside my balcony window and the power went out,” Howard said.

“I thought a transformer had exploded.”

From the balcony, she could see a large truck and what appeared to be several construction vehicles on the road.

She went to investigate with her mother and sister and saw that the outage had been caused by a truck towing a house.

It appeared the corner of the roof got caught on the power line and the pole was left leaning over the house.

No one was hurt, and no police, fire or ambulance could be observed at the scene.

Howard called it a “shocking — but hilarious — incident.” BC Hydro reported there was a power outage affecting 2,974 customers at 1:05 a.m. in the area west of 84 Avenue, east of the Trans-Canada highway, north of 56 Avenue and south of Lougheed highway. Hydro said the impact from the collision broke the pole in half and damaged a transformer, which both had to be replaced.

The cause was listed as “motor vehicle accident.”

Power was completely restored by 7:30 a.m.

About 3,000 BC Hydro customers lost power when house movers hit a power line in Langley. Photo courtesy Hannah Howard