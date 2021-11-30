Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police secure the scene where they allege a suspected bank robber fled to a residential area and took hostages in Edmonton, Alta., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hostage freed, suspect dead after man flees into Edmonton home after bank robbery

Police say man entered a home on the city’s north side that was ‘not associated to him’

A hostage situation in Edmonton that began when a man was allegedly fleeing a bank robbery has ended with the lone hostage released, and the suspect dead.

Police said late Monday afternoon that the man had entered a home on the city’s north side that was “not associated to him” and took an unknown number of hostages.

The bank robbery, they said, happened several blocks away.

In a news release later in the evening, police say the lone female hostage was released unharmed at around 5:30 p.m. after efforts by professional negotiators.

Police then entered the residence at approximately 6 p.m. and found the 36-year-old male suspect dead.

They say there were no others in the home.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

crime

Previous story
VIDEO: Slide debris closes South Surrey tracks again
Next story
British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Just Posted

Police investigate one of three shootings in Whalley in as many days, this one in the 9600 block of 137 Street and the others in the 13300 block of 95A Avenue and 10600 block of King George Boulevard. The Surrey RCMP say they’re not connected. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Three shootings in Surrey in as many days

Kids from the Squamish Eagles U13 A2 team donate food and money to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Nov. 28. The Kitchen delivered the items and cash to Camp Charis in Chilliwack Nov. 29 to help support flood victims. (Photo submitted: Matthew Campbell)
Squamish hockey team supports flood victims in Chilliwack

Meredith Graham (Captain Skullduggery), Adrian Shaffer (Robinson) and Anne Matterson (Lady Pamela) star in White Rock Players Club's Christmas panto Robinson Crusoe, now playing (until Dec. 26) at the White Rock Playhouse. Fred Partridge photo
White Rock pantomime returns with production of Robinson Crusoe

The annual Christmas on the Peninsula event was held Saturday, Nov. 27, in uptown White Rock. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography photos)
PHOTOS: White Rock brings holiday cheer with Christmas on the Peninsula