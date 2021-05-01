High vaccination rates among seniors and more infectious variants of COVID-19 are shifting the weight of pandemic in Canada towards younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

High vaccination rates among seniors and more infectious variants of COVID-19 are shifting the weight of pandemic in Canada towards younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in 3rd wave

Hospitalizations of people in their 20s and 30s have grown 40%, ICU admissions 57%

High vaccination rates among seniors and more infectious variants of COVID-19 are shifting the weight of the pandemic in Canada to younger people.

An analysis of data published online by Health Canada suggests far fewer seniors ended up in hospital with COVID-19 in April than during the second wave peak in January.

But among people under 60, hospitalizations and ICU admissions went way up.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said from the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 is riskier for the elderly, but that it can and does strike down the young as well.

Now with variants of COVID-19 spreading more easily, more people are getting infected, and the still rare severe outcomes for the young are happening more often.

“As a result it reaches many more people, resulting in, even if they’re rare events becoming more frequent,” she said. “So I do think that is a key aspect of why we’re seeing more younger individuals getting into hospitals … even rare events can be more common.”

Several tragic cases have been reported in the last week, including the heartbreaking death of 13-year-old Emily Viegas in Brampton, Ont., and the suspected COVID-19 death of 17-year-old Sarah Strate in Magrath, Alta. April 26.

British Columbia recorded its first death of a patient in their 20s last week. Last week, the province also said a child under two with pre-existing health complications had died from the virus.

As of April 23, eight people under 19 had died of COVID-19 in Canada, half of them since February. More than 40 percent of people’s deaths in their 20s, 30s and 40s also occurred since February.

For people in their 40s, more than half of all ICU admissions have taken place since February.

That the third wave is outpacing anything Canada has seen before is clear.

The average daily caseloads of COVID-19 in January peaked at around 8,100 cases, while in April it appears to have peaked at around 8700 cases.

Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Nova Scotia all reported record one-day totals for COVID-19 cases in April, and Ontario, Alberta, and B.C. are also seeing record highs in hospitals and intensive care.

More than 1,400 people are in intensive care with COVID-19 in Canada right now, compared to the January peak of about 900 ICU patients.

And more of them are under the age of 70, said Tam.

“That’s what’s actually impacting the ICU capacity at the moment in a number of the provinces,” she said.

With more than eight in 10 people over 70 now vaccinated, severe outcomes are plummeting in that age group.

The number of people over 70 who died between March 26 and April 23 fell more than 77 per cent, while hospitalizations due to COVID-19 fell 44 per cent, and intensive care admissions fell 15 per cent.

Deaths among 50 to 70-year-olds also fell substantially — about 38 per cent — but the number of new hospitalizations for 50-year-olds was up by about 25 per cent, and hospitalization almost 40 per cent.

There were very small increases in deaths for people under 50, but for people in their 40s, hospitalizations grew 65 per cent and ICU admissions almost 60 per cent.

Hospitalizations of people in their 20s and 30s grew 40 per cent, while ICU admissions grew by about 57 per cent.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winding down at the Round Up: Today is Surrey diner’s final day
Next story
Random encounters leave B.C. woman concerned for her safety, and she’s not alone

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner

Game changing governance proposal to be voted on May 1

Options Community Services has a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (womenofoptions.ca photo).
Gift-card fundraiser to benefit Surrey affordable-housing project

South Surrey business aiming to help ‘over and over and over again’

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey judge acquits accused drug dealer after Mounties look at drivers licence before identifying him in court

Travis Wayne Boulrice found not guilty of three counts of drug trafficking

The Surrey Teachers’ Association’s ‘Car Caravan,’ aims to call on Surrey MLAs and school trustees to commit to improved safety in schools in COVID-19 hotspots. Being held today (April 30), the caravan plans to drive by the offices of Surrey MLAs, Jinny Sims, Harry Bains, Rachna Singh, Garry Begg, Bruce Ralston and Jagrup Brar. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey teachers hold ‘Car Caravan’ to push MLAs for action in COVID-19 hotspots

STA driving past offices of local politicians Friday afternoon

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Mounties looking for witnesses to ‘indecent act’ in Fleetwood playground

Police say it happened late Thursday after at Coyote Creek Elementary

Gary Decker outside the auto parts business he’s owned and operated in Whalley for three decades. Friday, April 30 was his final day of business before retirement. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Retiring Surrey auto parts dealer recalls a century of family business

Gary Decker operated his Whalley shop for 31 years

The Unmask Our Children group held a protest in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford parents protest, demand schools ‘unmask our children’

Approximately 40 people protested advocating for the civil rights of children

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Coquitlam-born Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins

The player was the 1st Canadian chosen, in the 4th pick of the 2nd round

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Playland’s Corkscrew rollercoaster at the PNE. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver says PNE needs $8M from the province in order to survive

City says 111-year-old exhibition stands to lose nearly $15 million after closures throughout the last year

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

There are six games left for the Vancouver Giants in this COVID-modified season, and they're currently sitting 9-7. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
Just minutes left, Kelowna snatches victory from Giants

The Langley-based WHL team, which fell 4-3, will face off against Victoria on Saturday night

Tina Starkey with her seven-month-old puppy Sugar on the E&N Trail in Esquimalt. Starkey now carries a small personal alarm device, her thumb on the button. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Random encounters leave B.C. woman concerned for her safety, and she’s not alone

Sharing her growing fear of walking in public opens a floodgate of advice and similar concerns

Most Read