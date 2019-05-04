Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

FILE - Premier John Horgan answers questions from the media during a press conference following the speech from the throne in the legislative assembly in Victoria on February 12, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Premier John Horgan is already talking about his New Democrats being re-elected to a second term even though the next election isn’t scheduled until the fall of 2021.

Horgan told more than 600 cheering people at a Canadian Union of Public Employees Union convention speech Friday that election victory is in sight if unions and party supporters stick together.

READ MORE: B.C. takes Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

He said the Opposition Liberals are looking to exploit signs of division over contract negotiations and social issues to weaken the government.

“When we start to fight among ourselves, when we start to quibble around the edges, that’s when those who have been out of power now for 21 months will be very, very delighted to get back in again,” Horgan said.

The premier did not mention rising gasoline prices in Metro Vancouver or B.C.’s ongoing feud over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Horgan touted the NDP’s record of balanced budgets, solid credit ratings and strong employment numbers as examples of the success of its agenda while offering supports to families, students and vulnerable people.

He said the government’s introduction of new employment standards provisions and a revamped labour code protects collective agreements for workers and offers job security for workers facing domestic violence.

“We’ve discovered a new way of going forward: provide services, invest in people,” he said.

Horgan’s NDP reached a partnership with the three members of the Green caucus after the 2017 election to form a minority government.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter