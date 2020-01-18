Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

Premier John Horgan’s visit to Fraser Lake in northern B.C., scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled due to security reasons, according to the mayor.

Mayor Sarrah Storey announced the change in plans in a post on her social media earlier this week.

“Those that have threatened and made this not an enjoyable event from other areas are to blame for this event not being public now, not the Premiers staff whose job it is to protect the community and the Premier,” she said.

Horgan will still be visiting the district, but the location and day he visits will not be made public.

“He will meet as many of the community as he can,” Storey said.

The mayor’s announcement was met with criticism from one Facebook user, Scott Palfenier, who said that it sounds like she was sticking up for Horgan and not the people of Fraser Lake.

The mayor, however, said she was putting the community first by bringing the premier into Fraser Lake to help the region grow.

Some people expressed their sadness about not being able to voice their opinions to Horgan.

Meanwhile, Horgan was still scheduled to be in Fort St. James on Saturday to make an announcement about the new hospital in the district, at the local community centre around 3:30 p.m.

Following the announcement, he’ll be attending the Nak’azdli Winter Classic 2020 Saturday afternoon. This marks the second year Nak’azdli has hosted a BCMML outdoor game, this year between the Cariboo Cougars and Vancouver North West Hawks.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. landlord sentenced to two years in jail for torching his own rental property
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Just Posted

U-Haul truck hits hydro pole, causes power outage in Surrey

Vehicle driving westbound on Fraser Highway

Cloverdale man turns old bed racer into chicken coop

Clayton Heights’ Aaron Grim says repurposed racer ‘easy to clean and easy to collect the eggs’

UPDATE: All-cat fight at Surrey RCMP Classic final Saturday night

Guildford Park beats Semiahmoo, ending Totems’ three-year championship run

Greedy family’s maid overcomes them all in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest play

‘The Late Christopher Bean’ is staged at Clayton-area theatre for a month starting Jan. 23

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99 in South Surrey

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

‘Like an ATM’: World’s first biometric opioid-dispensing machine launches in B.C.

First-of-its-kind dispensing machine unveiled in the Downtown Eastside with hopes of curbing overdose deaths

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

B.C. landlord sentenced to two years in jail for torching his own rental property

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Tow-truck driver says 30 vehicles still dot snowy landscape, including one rolled-over dairy truck

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Most Read