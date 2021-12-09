B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Forest Minister knocked to ground near Legislature; Horgan calls for witnesses

Minister Katrine Conroy was hurt while walking home from B.C. Legislature

The premier is calling for any witnesses to come forward to Victoria police after his forests minister was allegedly assault on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

“I’m very upset my friend Minister Katrine Conroy was knocked to the ground & hurt last night walking home from the Legislature,” Horgan tweeted Wednesday evening. “Kat’s one of the toughest people I know & she’ll continue working hard for people. I encourage any potential witnesses to please contact (Victoria police).”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCity of Victoria

Previous story
More rain and wind to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley starting tomorrow
Next story
‘They were there to kill’: B.C. woman tells story of how her dog was killed by 2 pit bulls

Just Posted

Special weather statements are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 - 11. (News Bulletin file photo)
More rain and wind to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley starting tomorrow

The TV series Superman Lois strengthened the B.C. economy to the tune of $95 million, says Motion Picture Association – Canada. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. photo)
Superman TV series strengthened B.C. economy by $95M, says movie association

The Earl Marriott Secondary parent advisory council is to receive a $37,600 Community Gaming Grant towards extracurricular activities. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
Community gaming grants announced for Surrey schools

Thousands of skaters flocked to Fry’s Corner in Surrey in January 1962. (Photo: Stan McKinnon Collection/Surrey Archives)
SURREY NOW & THEN: 4,000 skaters once filled frozen ‘Fry’s Corner’ for one panoramic photo