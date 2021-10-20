Rolly's Restaurant in Hope defied a public health order for over a month. On Oct. 20, they closed as they headed to court. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard file photo)

UPDATE: Hope restaurant closed on morning of injunction hearing

Fraser Health stepping up enforcement of closure after restaurant refused to ask for passports

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope did not open this morning, after more than a month of flouting provincial health rules.

The restaurant had been operating without a business licence, after it was suspended on Oct. 7. It was taken away when they continued to refuse to follow provincial health orders to ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this week, court documents showed that Fraser Health is applying for an injunction to enforce the closure, with the help of RCMP if neccessary.

The application is being heard Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court. One of the owners is asking the court to grant an adjournment to give them time to find a lawyer.

“I have not had time to read the documents,” she said to the judge.

Legal representatives for Fraser Health are planning to contest the adjournment.

The parking lot was mostly empty, although someone has surrounded the entrance to the restaurant with a semi circle of potted plants. While an RCMP officer was parked in the lot this morning, they’ve told The Standard it was not to watch the building.

READ MORE: Hope restaurant owners refusing to ask for vaccine passports could face arrest

