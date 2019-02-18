UPDATE: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Homicide detective are investigating an assault that turned deadly on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Monday.

Police went to a residence in the 13300-block of 105 Avenue to investigate an assault at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP found an unconscious 60-year-old man with injuries “consistent with foul play.”

The man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the investigation.

Police say the area near the homicide will be cordoned off for an “indeterminate” time.

IHIT does not think the death is linked to widespread Lower Mainland gang conflict and was an “isolated targeted event with no continued risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or if they wish to remaind anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth
Next story
A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

VIDEO: Truck full of frozen fish rolls over on Highway 17

No one was hurt in the incident

Stabbing at Surrey banquet hall sends man to hospital

RCMP says victim has ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, incident still under investigation

55-year-old man taken to hospital after fire at Surrey RV park

Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief

Slam poetry creates catharsis for North Delta youth

Burnsview Secondary team gearing up for poetry festival and competition in April

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

Andrew McCabe said FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia

‘Making this up:’ Study says oilsands assessments marred by weak science

Few independently checked their conclusions

B.C. athlete takes home gold in freestyle aerials at Canada Games

Brayden Kuroda won the event with a combined score of 121.65.

Pedestrian in serious condition after hit by car downtown Abbotsford

A youth was also hit, suffered minor injuries, police say

Cabinet likely to extend deadline to reconsider Trans Mountain pipeline

New round of consultations with Indigenous communities is coming

Most Read