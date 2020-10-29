Homicide team investigating at Maple Ridge home

The homicide investigation team has been deployed to a home in the Silver Valley neighbourhood in Maple Ridge.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said they have been called to a residence on Nelson Court Thursday morning.

More details are expected from IHIT.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
IHITMaple Ridge

Most Read