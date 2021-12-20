Homicide team investigating after Metrotown stabbing victim dies in hospital

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of a victim who died after being stabbed in the Metrotown Mall area at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 19) morning.
In a press release, Burnaby RCMP said that police responded to reports of a stabbing near 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. The victim was taken to hospital where they later died.
Mounties are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday and either saw something suspicious or has dash cam or surveillance footage of the area to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
