The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

Homicide team investigating after Metrotown stabbing victim dies in hospital

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is being asked to contact IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of a victim who died after being stabbed in the Metrotown Mall area at around 11:40 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 19) morning.

In a press release, Burnaby RCMP said that police responded to reports of a stabbing near 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. The victim was taken to hospital where they later died.

Mounties are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday and either saw something suspicious or has dash cam or surveillance footage of the area to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

