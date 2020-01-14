Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead on a Burnaby street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (IHIT)

Homicide team investigating after man, 51, found dead on Burnaby street

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead on a Burnaby street Monday morning.

Burnaby RCMP were called out to the 6700-block of 4 Street at 7:20 a.m. after a man was found dead in the middle of the street.

The man had injuries “consistent with foul play” and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes his death was suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Homicide detectives said he has been identified as Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, and they don’t believe his death was random.

“We are appealing to those who knew Mr. Morrissey to help us answer the key questions of who was he meeting with and what he was doing prior to his death,” said Sgt. Frank Yang.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of of Lakefield Drive and 4 Street or has dash camera footage there between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. to call police at 1-877-551- 4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Man charged with killings in Abbotsford and Surrey faces 2 more charges

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey staff to start ‘immediate’ work on single-use plastic bag ban
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for taking underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read