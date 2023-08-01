Homicide team identifies suspect vehicle in fatal Richmond gang shooting

Homicide police are are looking for additional witnesses as they release images of the suspect vehicle in the Richmond fatal shooting on July 27. The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. (IHIT)

Ravinder Samra, 36, was shot to death in the 800-block of Minler Road around 5:45 p.m. He died at the scene. A short while later, police were alerted to a vehicle fire in the 12000-block of Blundell Road which is connected to the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday (Aug. 1) that the suspect vehicle is described as a black 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was parked on the west side of the 8100-block of Minler Road in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting. The suspects were waiting inside the vehicle.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said multiple pedestrians were walking on Minler Road in the time leading up to the shooting, and investigators are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact IHIT immediately.

Police are looking for any witnesses or dash-cam video from Minler Road between noon and 6 p.m. or the area of the 120000-block of Blundell Road between 5 and 6 p.m. People can contact IHIT through the information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Samra, along with his brother Amarpreet who was also killed in a gang shooting earlier this year, were named in a civil forfeiture case recently.

Amarpreet, 28, was shot and killed outside of a South Vancouver banquet hall in May.

Properties in Maple Ridge and Langley, that were allegedly used in a dial-a-dope drug trafficking operation, are now part of the civil forfeiture case before the Supreme Court of British Columbia involving both brothers.

The Director of Civil Forfeiture is trying to seize a $1.6 million house in Richmond, and four vehicles, allegedly bought with the drug money and linked to the Samra brothers.

The brothers have been the subject of several lists, warning the public to stay away from them. Most recently was one last May, with another in August.

– With files from Colleen Flanagan

