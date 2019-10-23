Homicide team deployed in Coquitlam

The team that investigates homicides in the Lower Mainland has been deployed in Coquitlam.

RCMP have confirmed that the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) was conducting an investigation Wednesday morning in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told Black Press Media there is no perceived risk to the public.

Since IHIT has primacy on the file, McLaughlin was not able to provide further comment.

Updates to come.

