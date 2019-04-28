(NewWestPD/Twitter)

Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police have arrested a suspect

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a shooting in New Westminster that left an adult victim dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600-block of East Columbia Street around 7:30 p.m. where they found a victim had died of “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a police statement.

Police do not believe this was a random attack and they have arrested a suspect.

New Westminster police is working with homicide investigators to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

READ MORE: Homicide team called in after three found dead in Surrey car crash


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky
Next story
Police in New Westminster, B.C., arrest suspect in homicide case

Just Posted

UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invaded Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Surrey Alzheimer centre celebrates therapy pig’s first birthday

Staff throw party for Rosie the pig

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

One dead following shooting: Surrey RCMP

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Surrey students win gold at B.C. skills competitions, head to nationals

Five other students also won silver, bronze medals

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police have arrested a suspect

BC Ferries cancellations continue after high winds damage ferry

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Most Read