Homicide team called after woman’s body discovered in Pitt Meadows

The discovery of a body drew a large police presence in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 15, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

The discovery of a woman’s body on a rural Pitt Meadows property prompted a heavy police presence on Sunday afternoon, Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm.

Officers were notified of the discovery by Emergency Health Services around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

IHIT deployed to Ridge Meadows. No public safety concern. Scene secured. https://t.co/UBemZDUZay pic.twitter.com/YGiqldX9ZJ — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 16, 2021

“The cause of death was not immediately apparent therefore the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was notified and attended the scene,” said Insp. Jayson Lucash.

“At this time police do not believe this is related to any Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

The body was located in a field in the 20000 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road. Officers did not disclose how the body was discovered.

At the time roads in the area were closed to assist in the investigation as officers collected evidence.

Old Dewdney Trunk road has been reopened for both directions. The Ridge Meadows RCMP thanks everyone everyone for their patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/mHFaQygwXb — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 16, 2021

“Ridge Meadows RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from IHIT,” Lucash said.

BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death. The woman’s identity is not known at this point.

