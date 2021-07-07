Homicide police looking for witnesses of ‘altercation’ at Surrey mall

Homicide investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed a “physical altercation” at Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre on June 7 to contact police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said on June 7 at 8:30 a.m., there was an altercation involving two men at the rotunda at Central City Shopping Centre, outside of Tim Hortons.

One of the men, Andrew Doucette, was injured and taken to hospital. After a few days, Doucette’s condition worsened and he died. IHIT assumed conduct of the investigation on June 21.

“We are looking to compile a fulsome accurate account of what happened,” said IHIT Sergeant David Lee in a news release. “There were several persons that saw this incident and we ask for them to contact IHIT.”

IHIT said it’s working closely with Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service. IHIT says they have security video footage from Central City Shopping Centre. Video surveillance from the mall shows several bystanders before and after the altercation, police said.

