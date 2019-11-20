Homicide investigators spotted at Surrey crime scene

Police tape up at a Surrey home within a block of a Nov. 11 murder scene

Homicide investigators have been spotted at the scene of a police incident in Surrey.

A Black Press freelancer said the Investigated Homicide Investigation Team was at the scene Tuesday night, in the 12300-block of Old Yale Road.

“Investigators were seen entering the home which is surrounded by police tape,” according to the freelancer. “No word on what the situation is at the home or when it happened.”

The Now-Leader has contacted IHIT for comment.

This crime scene is within a block of a Nov. 11 incident that left 30-year-old Andrew Baldwin dead. IHIT is also investigating that incident.

Surrey RCMP first responded to the Nov. 11 scene in the 10700-block of 124th Street just before 5 p.m. after a report of a “call for assistance from a home.”

Police say Baldwin was found unresponsive at the scene with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The Integrated Police Dog Services was brought in to conduct a search for the suspect, who police say was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with reflective material around the bottom of the pant leg. He was last seen northbound on 124th Street from the scene.

Three weeks earlier, on Oct. 22, Andrew Baldwin’s 27-year-old brother Keith Matthew Baldwin was shot in downtown Chilliwack. He died later in hospital.

There is so far no information to suggest the brothers’ killings were connected. Keith Baldwin’s murder was described as targeted, but the same has not yet been said about Andrew Baldwin’s.

-Files from Paul Henderson