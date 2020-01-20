(Black Press Media files)

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Investigators are probing the shooting death of man at a Burnaby gas station Sunday.

On Monday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it was investigating a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station at Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way around 6:30 p.m.

The death is the third homicide in Metro Vancouver this weekend, after a man was found dead in a Vancouver movie theatre parking lot and a woman was found dead in her home.

Neither the name of the victims nor any suspects have been released.

READ MORE: Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations
Next story
Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

Just Posted

Surrey-White Rock group serves as a bridge to Canadian society

Columnist Frank Bucholtz says helping new Canadians ‘participate in the community is a great objective’

Lord Tweedsmuir tops Tamanawis in all-cat fight for Surrey RCMP Classic title

Panthers’ Jaeden Reid was named MVP at all-Surrey boys tournament

Surrey students donate 2,000 pairs of socks

Initiative part of the Leo Club program

Semiahmoo Totems repeat as Top 10 tournament champs

South Surrey senior girls basketball team defeats Riverside Rapids in final

Surrey hosts grand-opening ceremony of North Surrey arena complex

‘Accessible’ facility features three sheets of ice

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Most Read