Homicide investigators in Maple Ridge appeal to public

Police would like to speak with people in the area on this map who may have heard the loud vehicle, or have video of it going through their neighbourhood. (Special to The News)Police would like to speak with people in the area on this map who may have heard the loud vehicle, or have video of it going through their neighbourhood. (Special to The News)
A stock photo of a black Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab, like the one found burned in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Special to The News)A stock photo of a black Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab, like the one found burned in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Police investigators determined the original colour of the vehicle was a matte black. (Special to The News)Police investigators determined the original colour of the vehicle was a matte black. (Special to The News)
A burned Chevrolet Silverado was found with a body inside at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Special to The News)A burned Chevrolet Silverado was found with a body inside at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for the public’s assistance, after finding a body in a burned pick-up in Maple Ridge early Saturday morning.

On Sept. 25 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP officers responded to a black pickup truck on fire at the intersection of Park Lane and Vernon Trail, in the 21700-block of 136 Avenue. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside. IHIT was called to investigate.

Examination of the scene and area canvassing is still being completed by IHIT, in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

Police say the black pickup truck was determined to be a matte Black Chevrolet Silverado extended cab. It may not have had a muffler, so it would have been very loud as it travelled through Maple Ridge and the surrounding areas.

Homicide investigators are continuing their canvass in Maple Ridge for witnesses and CCTV in order to construct a timeline. They are looking for anyone with information, dash cam video or residential video of the vehicle in the time leading up to the fire. The areas of interest surround the 21700 block of 136 Avenue in the Silver Valley Area of Maple Ridge, from approximately midnight to 2 a.m.

The identification of the victim is still pending. There is insufficient information at this point to rule out or link this incident to the ongoing conflict in the Lower Mainland, say police, but IHIT is able to confirm it was a targeted homicide.

“We recognize the community is looking for answers, but we are not speculating on motives or associations,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we are gathering all the facts so we can update and reassure the public as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information, please immediately contact IHIT investigators by contacting the IHIT Info-Line at 1-877-551-4448.

