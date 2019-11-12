Homicide investigators called in after man dies following ‘disturbance’ in Surrey

Surrey RCMP don’t believe the incident was random or connected to gang conflict

Police investigate after a report of a “disturbance” in the 10700-block of 124th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. Surrey RCMP say a man was found at the scene with critical injuries and died despite attempts to revive him. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Homicide investigators have been called in after a man died following an incident in Surrey Monday night.

Surrey RCMP were called to the 10700-block of 124th Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to a report of a “disturbance.”

Officers found a man suffering from “critical injuries.”

Police say despite attempts to revive him, the man died of his injuries.

Surrey RCMP say they don’t believe the incident was random or connected to gang conflict.

Police haven’t released any other details, such as what the man’s injuries were or how he was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter