One of two people dead at Whalley house believed to be a homicide victim, IHIT says

IHIT at house near 140th and 102A. Surrey RCMP say it’s not related to shooting near 146th and 83rd

Police say two people have been found dead in a house in Whalley, and one of them is believed to be a homicide victim.

The Investigative Homicide Team is investigating at the house near 140th Street and 102A Avenue this Friday morning. Yellow police barricade tape surrounds the large house and in the driveway a canopy is covering a car.

The Surrey RCMP says this is not related to a shooting they are investigating near 146th Street and 83rd Avenue, in which a man was injured.

Constable Harrison Mohr, of IHIT, said investigators may be on scene for several days.

“Although our investigation is in its early stages, at this time it appears as though one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide,” Mohr said. “We are working hard to gather evidence to identify the events surrounding this tragedy. We are not looking for any outstanding suspects, and can confirm that both persons knew each other.”

The Now-Leader is awaiting confirmation from police what that relationship was, and the age and gender of the deceased. No names have been released.

Mohr said officers from IHIT, Victim Services Unit workers and Surrey Mounties are reaching out to the family and friends of the deceased. “We will be offering our support to them, and seeking any information they can provide.”

There have been 17 homicides in Surrey so far this year.

More to come…



