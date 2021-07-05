A large police presence was on hand Monday afternoon (July 5) on Clinton Avenue, east of Clearbrook Road, after a body was found in a parking lot of Clearbrook Park. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large police presence was on hand Monday afternoon (July 5) on Clinton Avenue, east of Clearbrook Road, after a body was found in a parking lot of Clearbrook Park. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Abbotsford park

Body discovered early Monday morning in Clearbrook Park

Homicide investigators are on scene in Abbotsford after a body was discovered Monday morning (July 5) at Clearbrook Park in west Abbotsford.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the body was found at 5:09 a.m. in the Clinton Avenue access parking lot of the park.

Bird said the identity of the victim is unknown at this time, as are the motive and cause of death.

More details will be released as they become available.

Abbotsford Police Department patrol officers, major crime detectives, and the forensic identification unit remain on scene. Bird said the investigation has been transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

Homicide

 

