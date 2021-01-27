VIDEO: Homicide detectives on scene in Langley Wednesday morning

Homicide investigators are on scene in Langley in the area of 207th Street and 53A Avenue on Jan. 27, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) An investigator sets up a camera near a vehicle under investigation by IHIT at a murder scene in Langley City Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the site of a fatal shooting in Langley City early Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) An investigator on scene at the site of a murder Wednesday morning in Langley City near the offices of Langley Community Services Society. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Langley Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are on scene at 207 Street and 53A Avenue, where a vehicle has been covered with a tarp.

Investigators have placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the vehicle.

The vehicle is in the middle of the street in front of the offices of the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) and in a residential neighbourhood of apartments.

Meanwhile, a burned vehicle was later located in Surrey in the area of 180th Street and 20th Avenue.

“We’re looking into the burnt vehicle as likely being related to the Langley homicide,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT.

The attack is the fourth shooting in 11 days in Langley.

The other incidents included an apparent gun battle between speeding cars in Langley City and Brookswood on Saturday, Jan. 16, a shooting in a Langley City parking garage on Monday, Jan. 18 that left a 27-year-old man with critical injuries, and a shooting at a car in Willoughby that left a victim with minor injuries due to broken glass.

“This has to stop,” said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

She said she was obviously concerned with the gunfire, particularly as the fatal shooting took place in a residential area.

“I trust that the police are doing everything they can to figure out what happened,” van den Broek said.

Mayor Jack Froese of Langley Township urged anyone involved in the gang lifestyle to get out and avail themselves of the help that is available to do so.

He said that these waves of violence have struck the Lower Mainland before.

“Innocent people have been killed,” and there’s always the fear that another innocent bystander might die in one of these incidents, Froese said.

Langley Community Services Society had to shut down all programs at its hub at 53A Avenue for the day as the whole block was cordoned off by police, said LCSS executive director Sanjeev Nand.

“This is very tragic,” Nand said.

More to come.

