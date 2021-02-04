The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of the fatal shooting in Langley on Jan. 26, 2021 as 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh. (IHIT photo)

Homicide detectives identify 22-year-old murder victim in Langley shooting

22-year-old Arshdeep Singh was known to police, IHIT says

Homicide detectives have released the identity of the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in Langley City last week, while asking the public for more information to assist in the investigation.

On Jan. 26 Langley RCMP were called to the 5300-block of 207 Street at 11:38 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and a second man in his early twenties, also with gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating and say the shooting was targeted.

“The victim was known to police and his murder may have ties to the drug trade,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT.

“It is not yet clear if this incident is linked to any of the other recent acts of violence.”

At the scene a vehicle could been seen covered with a tarp, with bullet holes in the windshield.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man killed in targeted shooting in Langley

Investigators had placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground near the vehicle.

The vehicle was in the middle of the street in front of the offices of the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) and in a residential neighbourhood of apartments.

Minutes after the shooting in Langley, at 11:52 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report of a burning vehicle in the area of 180 Street and 19A Avenue, near Redwood Park.

Investigators have not yet confirmed if the vehicle fire is connected to the homicide in Langley.

It was the fourth shooting recorded in 11 days in Langley.

The other incidents included an apparent gun battle between speeding cars in Langley City and Brookswood on Saturday, Jan. 16, a shooting in a Langley City parking garage on Monday, Jan. 18 that left a 27-year-old man with critical injuries, and a shooting at a car in Willoughby that left a victim with minor injuries due to broken glass.

During a media availability on the afternoon of the murder Jang could not say whether this murder was linked to any of those other shootings, but said investigators would be considering that as they moved forward.

He urged anyone who has video surveillance, cellphone footage, or dashcam footage of the incident, or the scene in Surrey to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

